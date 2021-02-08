What caused the deadly avalanche in the Indian Himalayas?

An estimated 200 people are missing and 18 are confirmed killed after an avalanche in India's Himalayan region broke dams, swept away bridges, and left dozens of construction workers trapped in tunnels.

Here are answers to some questions on the disaster:

WHAT DO WE KNOW?

The incident began on Sunday morning below Nanda Devi, India's second-highest peak.

India's power minister, R.K. Singh, said an avalanche led to flash floods that swept away the small Rishiganga hydro electric project and damaged a bigger one further down the Dhauliganga river being built by state firm NTPC.

Video footage showed a torrent of water, rock and dust sweeping down a mountain valley, where workers were still constructing and maintaining the dams.

WHAT ARE THE POSSIBLE CAUSES?

While it is too early to conclusively determine how the disaster began, experts said heavy snowfall followed by bright sunshine led to excessive snow-melt, triggering a chain reaction that led to the avalanche.

"The area witnessed a heavy snowfall and then solar rays resulted in the melting of ice," said Ravi Chopra, director of the non-profit People's Science Institute in Uttarakhand state, where the incident took place.

"On Sunday morning it was a bright, sunny day, and some of the snow started melting, which possibly led to an avalanche," said Himanshu Thakkar, coordinator of the South Asia Network of Dams, Rivers and People, a research group.

Vikram Gupta, a scientist at the federal government's Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said investigators were studying whether a rise in temperatures led to the avalanche, but results would not be known until later in the week.