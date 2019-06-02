Officials see little chance of finding missing climbers alive after Himalayan avalanche

Two Indian air force helicopters conducted reconnaissance missions around the Nanda Devi mountain in the Himalayas for eight missing climbers without success on Sunday and survivors are unlikely to be found, two state government officials said.

The rescue effort for the climbers - four from Britain, two from the United States, and one each from Australia and India - began on Saturday when they did not return to their base camp on Friday, but it may take days to trek to the avalanche-hit area where they were last known to have been.

The second aerial mission concluded after tracing the climbers "last-known location and footmarks" on the other side of the Nanda Devi East Peak, said Vijay Kumar Jogdande, the top civil servant in the Pithoragarh district of India's rugged state of Uttarakhand.

The first helicopter reconnaissance earlier in the day had spotted tents but no human presence.

"Chances of survival are bleak," said Jogdande and confirmed there had been an avalanche that is feared to have caught the climbers in the area around India's second-highest peak.

A team of 10 to 15 rescuers, comprising police, disaster response personnel and administrators has also been sent out to track down survivors, said Tripti Bhatt, an official of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).