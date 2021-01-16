U.S. carries out 13th and final execution under Trump administration

The U.S. government early on Saturday carried out the 13th and final federal execution under President Donald Trump's administration, just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office with a promise to try to end the death penalty.

Dustin Higgs, 48, was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m. EST (0623 GMT), the federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

Five hours after he was set to be executed, the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority cleared the way for lethal injections to proceed, overturning a stay ordered by a federal appeals court.

Higgs was convicted and sentenced to death in 2001 for overseeing the kidnapping and murder of three women on a federal wildlife reserve in Maryland in 1996: Tanji Jackson, Tamika Black and Mishann Chinn.

In his final words, Higgs sounded calm and defiant, according to a reporter who served as a media witness.

"I'd like to say I am an innocent man," he said, mentioning the three women by name. "I did not order the murders."

The Department of Justice executed him with lethal injections of pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate, at its death chamber in its prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.