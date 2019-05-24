Florida executes man convicted of killing eight women in 1984

A 65-year-old man known as one of Florida's most notorious serial killers who had been convicted of kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing eight women in 1984 was executed on Thursday.

The execution of Robert Long was carried out at 6:55 p.m. EDT at Florida State Prison in Raiford, a spokeswoman for the state's Department of Corrections said.

Investigators said Long's crime spree began in the early 1980s when he answered ads for household goods for sale in local newspapers placed by women, went to their homes and sexually assaulted them.

Authorities believe that Long, dubbed the "Classified Ad Rapist," used this tactic to rape dozens of women in California and Florida.

Long was arrested for kidnapping Lisa McVey, 17, as she biked home from her job at a donut shop in Tampa in September 1984.

She was taken to an apartment at gunpoint where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted, court documents said. McVey escaped and gave police a description of the man who assaulted her and his car, according to the court records.

Police linked Long to several unsolved murders in the Tampa area by matching fibers that were found on victims with fibers from the carpet in his car. He confessed to killing nine women, according to court records.