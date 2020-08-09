Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Countries and international organisations are sending help to Lebanon after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 158 people and injured 6,000.

Below are details of some of the assistance offered.

BAHRAIN - A plane with medical supplies.

BANGLADESH - Emergency food, medical supplies and a medical team.

BRITAIN - A 5 million pound ($6.6 million) aid package including search and rescue help and expert medical support. The Royal Navy's HMS Enterprise will help asses damage.

CYPRUS - Two helicopters, 10 rescuers and eight rescue dogs. The foreign minister said Nicosia had chartered a plane to deliver medical supplies and repatriate any Cypriots who wanted to leave Beirut. About 50 have already accepted the offer.

CZECH REPUBLIC - A team of 36 people.

DENMARK - An aid package worth 12 million Danish crowns ($1.91 million) to go to relief work, including hospitals in need of equipment as well as securing food, water and shelter.

EGYPT - Two planes with medical supplies.

FRANCE - 55 security personnel, 6 tonnes of health equipment and emergency doctors. French President Emmanuel Macron promised during a visit to Beirut to send more medical and other aid.