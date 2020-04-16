SA throws weight behind WHO after Trump pulls funding

"It is alarming that this very regrettable decision is announced as this deadly virus strikes Africa and the poorest and most vulnerable states," said Clayson Monyela, spokesperson for the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco).

"The WHO, as a lead UN agency, is mandated to promote health and to ensure universal health coverage globally, and is tasked to lead global efforts to suppress the transmission and stop the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the sole global health agency, with the core focus on universal healthcare. As such, its efforts to coordinate a genuinely global response against this scourge should be recognised and supported."

With Covid-19 cases escalating at a rapid pace by the day, the announcement by the US to cut its funding to the WHO will have a significantly adverse impact on its programmes, and the world's ability to fight and eliminate this pandemic, said Monyela.

He said South Africa believes that now more than ever, the WHO deserves increased support from member states in particular to bolster its efforts to suppress transmission and stop the pandemic.

"We are hopeful that the government of the United States will reconsider its decision and rejoin the international community in fighting this pandemic," he said.

Trump announced on Tuesday that the US was suspending its funding to the WHO, accusing the international body of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the threat posed by the coronavirus.

The US is the WHO’s biggest donor, contributing over $400m (R7.48bn) a year in both assessed contributions (membership fees) and donations.