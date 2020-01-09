US vs Iran war would threaten SA's fragile economy: Naledi Pandor

A war between the US and Iran would be a threat to SA's fragile economy.

That's according to international relations minister Naledi Pandor, who said SA seeks to be part of mediating the conflict between the countries.

She said the conflict risks affecting the entire globe.

“Once you have petrol prices go through the roof, once you see oil prices rise as we’ve seen in the last few days, it’s a threat to our fragile economy,” she told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on the sidelines of an ANC event in Kimberley on Thursday.

Her remarks came after US president Donald Trump announced that America would back away from further military conflict with Iran, which launched missile attacks on two Iraqi bases hosting US and coalition troops.

The attacks by Iran came after the US killed it’s most senior military leader, Gen Qassem Soleimani.