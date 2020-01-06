Trump, Iran and rising tensions: The world reacts to #IranAttack

As tensions continue to escalate between the US and Iran, many have taken to Twitter to express their views on the situation.

Iran's most powerful commander Maj-Gen Qassem Suleimani, was killed during a drone attack in Iraq last week. US president Donald Trump said he ordered the attack to “stop a war” not to “start a war.”

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Hosseini Khamenei, said that “harsh retaliation is waiting” and ordered a three-day mourning period for Suleimani, who was a much-loved figure in Iran.

Trump's decision not only caught many by surprise, but has received international condemnation, reports The Washington Post.

Al Jazeera reports that insiders close to Trump did not expect the decision, which has also been lambasted by many in his inner circle.

The escalating tensions have resulted in fears for many Americans as Iran prepares to hit back.

Here's a look at how some have reacted to the news across the world.