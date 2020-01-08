Ukraine to test airworthiness of entire civilian fleet after Iran crash: president
Ukraine will test the airworthiness of its entire civilian fleet of aircraft following the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday in a statement.
He also instructed his prosecutor general to open criminal proceedings - without specifying who they would involve - and said a commission should be set up to investigate the causes of the crash.
