"Very pregnant" UK duchess Meghan makes Christmas trip to care home

Meghan Markle, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, joked she was feeling "very pregnant" as she carried out a solo official engagement on Tuesday, a day after her father had made headlines by pleading with her to get in touch with him.

Meghan, 37, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry next Spring, joined in Christmas celebrations at a nursing and care home for those who had worked in the entertainment industry.

Asked by one of the residents how she was feeling, she replied "very good", before rubbing her baby bump and saying "I’m very pregnant today".