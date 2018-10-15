S Mag

Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy

By Aneesa Adams - 15 October 2018 - 11:45
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Image: Getty Image/Karwai Tang

England's Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, are 12 weeks pregnant. In the true culture of social media twitter has reacted.

Brits and the world are shocked, happy and even concerned about how soon the bundle has come. The couples first child is due in the Spring of 2019.

Let's take a look some twitter reactions:

Fans were extra excited on the news of the latest addition to the royal family. Congratulations went all around.

Some fans already had their own images of the new baby, Harry's hair and Meghan's skin tone. While the pictures shown were nothing to write home about, we are certain this baby will be extra cute! Freckles and all!

Other fans spoke about how the announcement overshadows Princess Eugenie's wedding which took place over the weekend. 

With their wedding only taking place four months ago, some fans were shocked that there is already a baby on the way. 

Others were just in awe of the news and felt it's a wonderful way to start the week.  

