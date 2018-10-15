Twitter reacts to Meghan Markle's pregnancy
England's Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, are 12 weeks pregnant. In the true culture of social media twitter has reacted.
Brits and the world are shocked, happy and even concerned about how soon the bundle has come. The couples first child is due in the Spring of 2019.
Let's take a look some twitter reactions:
Meghan Markle has officially secured the bag👶 go on girl! #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/8SU4BBS3in— Neave Keeney (@weaveykeeney) October 15, 2018
ITS OFFICIAL Y’ALL MEGHAN MARKLE IS PREGNANT!!! frick yes go on gal!!! #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/wCzE4Pxv5S— herm (@herm_perm) October 15, 2018
Fans were extra excited on the news of the latest addition to the royal family. Congratulations went all around.
Fast forward to the #RoyalBaby... pic.twitter.com/vLbkMCA08E— Barrels (@Uncle_Barrels) October 15, 2018
The nation can't wait #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/SyNaeJhNDQ— Christopher John (@mrchrisjohn) October 15, 2018
Some fans already had their own images of the new baby, Harry's hair and Meghan's skin tone. While the pictures shown were nothing to write home about, we are certain this baby will be extra cute! Freckles and all!
Princess Eugenie: 'Lovely to be centre stage for once. What? Oh you've got to be f-ing joking?'#royalbaby pic.twitter.com/134y3cu0vF— ben turner (@BreakyWakey_Ben) October 15, 2018
Princess Eugenie this morning #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/uE5MWGLGNm— Stevie Wayne (@PeripateNic) October 15, 2018
I’m sorry but announcing you’re pregnant at someone else’s wedding is such a snaky move #royalbaby— Naomi (@naomi_ruby) October 15, 2018
Other fans spoke about how the announcement overshadows Princess Eugenie's wedding which took place over the weekend.
Everyone on Twitter trying to figure out if if the baby can still be Royal and American at the same time. #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/P2gm8RYF8t— Jes (@DoYouEvenLIf) October 15, 2018
With their wedding only taking place four months ago, some fans were shocked that there is already a baby on the way.
Well that's one way to start the week, congratulations to Megan & Harry 👏🏽 #RoyalBaby pic.twitter.com/rw4sNr6TG6— Marketti (@Markettiapp) October 15, 2018
Others were just in awe of the news and felt it's a wonderful way to start the week.