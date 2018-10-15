Prince Harry and wife Meghan expecting a baby

Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant with the couple’s first child due in the spring of 2019 (March), Kensington Palace said on Monday.

The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said in a statement.

The royal couple and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.