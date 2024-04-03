×

South Africa

'Qualifications from deregistered Educor colleges are valid': department

03 April 2024 - 11:40
A closure notice at the doors of City Varsity campus in Braamfontein.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Academic qualifications awarded or gained during the registration and phase-out periods of Educor colleges are valid and recognised, according to the higher education, science and technology department.

This assurance was also communicated by the South African Qualifications Authority.

Director-general Nkosinathi Sishi cancelled the registrations of Educor institutions Damelin, City Varsity, Lyceum and Icesa City campus on Friday, saying they had not submitted annual financial statements in 2021 or 2022 or complied with the law.

The four institutions were required to lodge an appeal on or before September 26 2023 but requested an extension to February 28. They are now requesting a further extension, the department said.

The four Educor colleges still have an obligation to award students their qualifications during the period of registration and the phase-out.

“The four Educor colleges are also required to ensure that they conclude the remaining examinations or assessments for the remainder of the academic year,” said department spokesperson Veli Mbele.

The department is handling queries from students, many of whom have expressed their frustration at the lack of communication from the colleges.

“The decision to cancel the registration of City Varsity, Damelin, Icesa City Campus and Lyceum College stands. The department also warns private higher education institutions that it will not hesitate to cancel the registration of any institution that wilfully violates the conditions of their registration,” Mbele said.

TimesLIVE

