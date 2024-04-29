×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cops chase and fatally shoot three N3 'blue light gang' suspects

By TimesLIVE - 29 April 2024 - 09:04
Four suspected robbers were intercepted by police on Sunday night and three died in a shoot-out.
Four suspected robbers were intercepted by police on Sunday night and three died in a shoot-out.
Image: SAPS

A high-speed car chase ending in a shoot-out between police and robbery suspects left three men dead on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the gang was believed to be responsible for "blue light" robberies on the N3 between Villiers and Heidelberg.

They were intercepted by a multidisciplinary team on the N3 at Grootvlei in Mpumalanga.

"The vehicle was spotted with blue lights on. The suspects saw the police and sped away, resulting in a high-speed chase towards Zonkizizwe in Ekurhuleni.

"The suspects started shooting at the team and the team retaliated. Three suspects were fatally shot and one suspect managed to flee the scene on foot."

Muridili said police seized two unlicensed firearms, ammunition and blue lights.

"The crime scene management team combed the scene for evidence and the vehicle was taken to the vehicle crime investigation unit for analysis."

TimesLIVE

Police search for four suspects after 15-year-old Limpopo girl gang-raped

Limpopo police are hunting for four men in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at the weekend.
News
10 hours ago

Man who robbed Gauteng paramedics sentenced to 15 years in jail

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has welcomed the hefty jail term imposed on a member of a gang that hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted and ...
News
2 days ago

Police arrest two for kidnapping of dogwalker, 85, at popular Joburg park

The victim was released at Montgomery Park nearly two months after the abduction.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Photographer describes seeing spooked horses running through London as 'surreal'
2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...