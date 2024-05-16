South Africa

WATCH | Dudu Zuma-Sambudla takes the spotlight as dad is a no-show

'President Zuma is leading us in the last revolution, we cannot let him down'

By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER - 16 May 2024 - 18:26
MK Party president Jacob Zuma and his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.
Image: Darren Stewart

The MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had to leave “working behind the scenes” and take the spotlight to address party supporters when her father was a no-show in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal, this week.

Zuma-Sambudla told party supporters her father was attending to security risk matters and could not attend the event on Monday.

“I want to apologise as president Zuma could not be here. He had to go somewhere on an urgent basis. As you know ever since December 16, he has been at war and fighting with everyone trying to attack him. He is trying to sort out some stuff,” she said.

She promised residents the party would address high unemployment. SA's unemployment grew from 32.1% to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024.

“I have heard the cries from MK youth representatives, the king and other comrades, that the biggest problem in this community is unemployment. Youth hanging around the streets. 

“I really hope we can try to resolve this issue speedily because it is really affecting the future of the young generation. The only way we can do that is to come out in our numbers on May 29.   

“President Zuma is leading us in the last revolution, we cannot let him down. We need that two-thirds majority to be able to change a lot of things in our communities.” 

Zuma-Sambudla has been her father’s right-hand person since he jumped ship from the ANC to join the MK Party in December. Some people believe Zuma senior has been grooming his daughter for a top position in the party. 

She has dismissed suggestions her father planned to appoint her as his deputy.

“I have not been called to deputise my father. I would not say my dad is grooming me to take over. But he shares knowledge with me, teaches me how to be patient and not move too fast.” 

Though No 18 on the party’s parliamentary candidate list, she has no ambitions of becoming an MP.

“I love working behind the scenes. I do not see myself in parliament doing ‘point of order’ . I have better things to do. I am on the list reluctantly.” 

Watch Zuma-Sambudla addressing crowd:

Getting ready for Saturday Orlando Stadium Peoples Mandate.. officially I will be in the podium as a nation interpreter for our president JZ Zuma..what an honour..❤️🎈🔥🔥💯

Posted by Siyabonga Pastor Ngubo Ntshulane on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

