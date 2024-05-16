WATCH | Dudu Zuma-Sambudla takes the spotlight as dad is a no-show

The MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had to leave “working behind the scenes” and take the spotlight to address party supporters when her father was a no-show in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal, this week.

Zuma-Sambudla told party supporters her father was attending to security risk matters and could not attend the event on Monday.

“I want to apologise as president Zuma could not be here. He had to go somewhere on an urgent basis. As you know ever since December 16, he has been at war and fighting with everyone trying to attack him. He is trying to sort out some stuff,” she said.