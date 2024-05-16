South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma's arms deal corruption case back in high court

By TimesLIVE - 16 May 2024 - 09:48

Courtesy of SABC News

Former president Jacob Zuma's arms deal matter resumes in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Thursday.

The matter is set down for pretrial dates after Zuma's numerous failed attempts to have advocate Billy Downer removed as prosecutor.

TimesLIVE

Zuma requests ConCourt justices to recuse themselves in IEC case

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma has requested that Constitutional Court justices recuse themselves from the matter between his party and the Electoral ...
News
5 days ago

ConCourt order on Zuma's parliament eligibility vital for free & fair elections: IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says a timely judgment by the Constitutional Court on Jacob Zuma's eligibility to contest for parliament in ...
News
1 week ago

MKP ConCourt case won’t affect ballot paper – IEC

The outcome of the Electoral Commission of South Africa court case about the eligibility of former president Jacob Zuma to stand for parliament will ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor