The five men accused of the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane have been denied bail.
Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo denied bail to Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, at the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.
The five also face charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder.
Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside the Wish restaurant in Florida Road in Durban on February 10 last year.
SA has since sent an extradition request to Eswatini for two brothers, Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande (Nxele) and Malusi Dave Ndimande (Mjay), who are alleged to also be involved in the murders of the two.
Men accused of killing AKA, Tibz denied bail
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
