South Africa

Men accused of killing AKA, Tibz denied bail

By Botho Molosankwe - 15 May 2024 - 12:19
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, have been denied bail in the Durban magistrate's court.
Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, have been denied bail in the Durban magistrate's court.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The five men accused of the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane have been denied bail.

Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo denied bail to Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, at the Durban magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The five also face charges of money laundering, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and five counts of attempted murder.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside the Wish restaurant in Florida Road in Durban on February 10 last year.

SA has since sent an extradition request to Eswatini for two brothers, Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande (Nxele) and Malusi Dave Ndimande (Mjay), who are alleged to also be involved in the murders of the two.

WATCH| Extradition case of two accused in AKA, Tibz murder case

Two men arrested in the Kingdom of Eswatini for the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane appeared in the Manzini magistrate's ...
News
1 day ago

Men accused of killing AKA, Tibz denied bail

The five men accused of the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane have been denied bail.
News
55 minutes ago

WATCH | AKA, Tibz murder accused apply for bail

The bail application for the suspects in the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, is expected to ...
News
1 month ago

'I was on a date at Wish at the time AKA was shot' - AKA murder accused

Lindokuhle Ndimande, one of the accused in the killing of music megastar AKA and his friend, chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, says he was on a date at ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues