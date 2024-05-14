Courtesy of SABC News.
Two men arrested in the Kingdom of Eswatini for the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane are appearing in the Manzini magistrate's court on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Extradition case of two accused in AKA, Tibz murder case
