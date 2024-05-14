South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Extradition case of two accused in AKA, Tibz murder case

By TimesLIVE - 14 May 2024 - 12:23

Courtesy of SABC News.

Two men arrested in the Kingdom of Eswatini for the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane are appearing in the Manzini magistrate's court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Accused says if R800k deposit was for AKA hit, why has the source of payment not been arrested

The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in February last year has questioned why Sidney Mfunda Gcaba hasn’t been arrested ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH LIVE | AKA, Tibz murder accused apply for bail

Closing arguments for bail will be heard in the trial for the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his friend Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane in the ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH LIVE | AKA and Tibz murder accused bail application continues

The bail application of five men accused of murdering hip-hop star Kieran ‘AKA’ Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, is continuing in ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues