A 23-year-old man allegedly linked to the rape and robbery of a passenger who had requested an e-hailing cab will appear in the Bellville magistrate's court in Cape Town on Wednesday on rape and robbery charges.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the 21-year-old victim had requested a ride home via an inDrive application last Friday night when she was attacked by a man who came out of the boot of the car. The man is believed to have been the driver's accomplice.
“She was fetched by the driver who instructed her to sit in the back of the car. While they were travelling to her destination, a second suspect allegedly appeared from the boot and threatened her with a firearm, demanding her belongings,” he said.
The 21-year-old was robbed of her laptop, cellphone, work scanner and headphones.
“The suspect violated the victim. They then dropped her on the side of the road,” Pojie said.
Bellville residents angry as woman raped, robbed on inDrive horror ride
A second suspect 'emerged from the boot and threatened the victim with a gun'
Image: inDrive
He added that the suspects also tried to extort money from the victim's family but did not succeed.
One of the two alleged attackers is scheduled to appear in court. Pojie could not immediately say whether it was the driver or the alleged gunman.
InDrive Africa spokesperson Lineo Thakhisi said the company has banned the driver linked to the alleged crime.
“At inDrive, user safety is paramount and we have zero tolerance for violence. After the recent incident, the driver involved has been permanently banned from our platform,” she said.
In addition to banning the driver, Thakhisi said the company offered psychological assistance to the victim.
Bellville Community Policing Forum (BCPF) chair Emre Uygun said residents have expressed concerns about the safety and security of inDrive's operations.
“They always tell us the driver has been banned. How does that prevent future incidents?” he asked.
He alleged they had, in collaboration with Bellville SAPS detectives, received information about another case involving the same suspects and an e-hailing passenger in which the suspects attempted to extort money from her husband.
