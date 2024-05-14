On June 15 2022, Jones killed two people in Riverlea and an eyewitnesses came forward, resulting in Jones' arrest.
Riverlea Fast Guns gangster given two life terms, 122 years in jail
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Tyrone Jones, a self-confessed member of the Fast Guns gang from Riverlea, Johannesburg, was on Monday sentenced to two life terms plus 122 years imprisonment.
The Johannesburg High Court convicted Jones on 13 counts ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances, robbery, attempted robbery, murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
Jones started his reign of terror within the community of Riverlea on September 14 2021 until his arrest in June 2022.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said several cases had been reported with the Langlaagte police wherein children as young as 12 years of age and adults were robbed of their belongings by Jones, who was well-known to them as he was born and lived in the same area of Riverlea.
According to Mjonondwane, Jones started his escapades using open hands and later became more aggressive by using a knife and ultimately graduated to using a firearm.
On June 15 2022, Jones killed two people in Riverlea and an eyewitnesses came forward, resulting in Jones' arrest.
"Upon his arrest, more complainants came forward with complaints that their cases against Jones were neglected. Eight dockets against him were identified and were allocated to a specialised unit led by Col Mlungisi Ayanda Mapanga, called the Johannesburg District Detective Unit. They investigated and arrested the accused," said Mjonondwane.
During sentencing, senior state advocate Monde Mbaqa emphasised the severity of the crimes committed by Jones and underscored the importance of upholding the rule of law to preserve the fabric of society.
Mbaqa called witnesses in aggravation of sentence.
In one of the murder counts, a deceased’s wife testified that they have three children who are now fatherless, and that she lost a hardworking husband who took care of the family.
In the second murder charge, Bandile Reuben Binza's father – an Uber driver who was shot and killed by the accused, who had pretended to be a client requiring service – pleaded with the court to have no mercy.
The Director of Public Prosecutions in the Gauteng Division, Johannesburg, Adv Andrew Chauke, extended his gratitude to those members of the community who took it upon themselves to ensure that the hardships endured by the community at the hands of the accused are ended.
He said the sentence signals the relentless efforts of communities in working closely with law enforcement authorities to dismantle criminal enterprises and safeguard the communities.
