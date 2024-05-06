46 people trapped under collapsed building in George

Rescue efforts were under way on Monday afternoon after a five-storey building collapsed in George in the Western Cape, leaving at least 46 people trapped, the Gift of the Givers said.
The humanitarian aid NGO said those trapped were all construction workers. The multistorey building was under construction.
“Law enforcement agencies have been called in to rescue those trapped under the rubble,” the Gift of the Givers said.
It was not immediately clear what had led to the collapse.
The Western Cape government says it has sent personnel and emergency response support to assist in the rescue operation.
Premier Alan Winde and relevant provincial ministers and the government were being briefed on the incident.
“All the necessary support has been offered to emergency personnel to expedite their response. At the moment, officials are focused on saving lives. This is our top priority at this stage,” Winde said.
He urged the public to allow emergency services officials the space to carry out their duties and not put their own lives at risk by travelling to the site.
TimesLIVE
Image: Supplied / Give of the Givers
