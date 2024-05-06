More than a half a million arrested in 'Operation Shanela' last year, brags Cele

Component head of criminal investigations service Maj-Gen Rennie Mogale explained what happened to some of the suspects who were arrested by detectives.
In a show of force, police minister Bheki Cele on Monday proudly announced that police had successfully arrested more than half a million people in 2023 as part of their nationwide Operation Shanela programme.
Giving the specifics, Cele said between May 2023 and May 2024, 616,423 suspects were detained across the country, with about 21% of those being “wanted” suspects.
“A year since the inception of Operation Shanela, SAPS remains intentional in its approach to fight crime. The SAPS remains unapologetic in its decisive stance to fight crime and criminality. The role of active citizen participation in the prevention and combating crime continues to gain momentum,” Cele said.
Drugs valued at R1.5bn seized in KZN in six months
Authorities held 71,576 operations each week from Thursday to Monday, headed by the provinces’ police commissioner.
Topping the list of crimes with the most arrests is assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with 70,151. This is followed by arrests for possession of drugs, which stood at 51,857 suspects. Arrests of illegal immigrants accounted for 45,068, and 87,782 arrests were made for other crimes.
“We have had a number of seizures and recoveries during operations. We have had 49,276 explosives which were recovered during the operation. We have had 22,525 firearms made up of handguns, homemade guns and rifles which were confiscated. A total of 89,360 ammunitions we recovered during Shanela,” said SAPS component head of national operations coordination Maj-Gen Mashadi Selepe.
Police destroy drugs worth R800m
“Contact related offences like arson and malicious damage to property — we had a total of 16,006 arrests and 11,478 were in custody in that period … The other category is other serious offences like shoplifting. Thirty-two thousand, six-hundred and thirty-five suspects were arrested, 23,821 were in custody, and 2,000 were minors,” he said.
Cele said the operation would continue across the country. Meanwhile, SAPS top management, including national commission Gen Fannie Masemola, will meet weekly to discuss policing crime.
He said the operation is a success due to collaborative work between various sectors and government departments. These include the SA national defence force (SANDF), national and provincial traffic police, metro police departments, municipal traffic, the department of home affairs and the SA Revenue Service (Sars).
“The role of active citizen participation in the prevention and combating crime continues to gain momentum. The community policing forum and community patrollers, as well as private security have been very active in their support and are playing a crucial role in the overall success of Operation Shanela,” said Cele.
