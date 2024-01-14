“Disaster teams continue to offer assistance to all those affected,” said Sithole.
KZN floods claim more victims
Heavy downpours continue to wreak havoc in parts of the province
Image: IPSS
Three bodies were discovered in a car on the N11 in the flood-hit town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
In a separate incident, a person from Ezakheni township was reported to have drowned while swimming with his friends.
This was confirmed by provincial co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi on Sunday.
“It is suspected that a car had gone missing from the Bergville area on December 31. Further investigations are under way,” said Sithole-Moloi.
Meanwhile, another drowning incident is reported to have occurred in the eNhlanhleni area of Bulwer in the Harry Gwala district municipality.
