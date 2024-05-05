The number of people killed by flooding and other impacts of the heavy rains battering Kenya has risen to 228, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
The torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding and landslides across the country in recent weeks are forecast to worsen in May.
In a statement, the ministry said further flooding was “expected in low lying areas, riparian areas and urban areas while landslides/mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments and ravines.”
The deluges have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across East Africa's largest economy.
At least 164 people have been injured by the adverse weather, while 212,630 have been displaced, the ministry said.
Death toll from Kenya floods rises to 228
Image: Monicah Mwangi/Reuters
The number of people killed by flooding and other impacts of the heavy rains battering Kenya has risen to 228, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
The torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding and landslides across the country in recent weeks are forecast to worsen in May.
In a statement, the ministry said further flooding was “expected in low lying areas, riparian areas and urban areas while landslides/mudslides may occur in areas with steep slopes, escarpments and ravines.”
The deluges have destroyed homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure across East Africa's largest economy.
At least 164 people have been injured by the adverse weather, while 212,630 have been displaced, the ministry said.
Flash floods, landslide kill at least 45 in central Kenya
Floods kill at least 42 in central Kenya; toll may rise after dam bursts
Kenya postpones start of school term due to heavy floods
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos