South Africa

Former PAC leader, author Motsoko Pheko dies aged 93

21 April 2024 - 09:00
Former PAC leader Motsoko Pheko has died.
Image: Tsheko Kabasia

Former Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leader and historian Motsoko Pheko has died, his family confirmed on Saturday. 

A statement was released on social media platform X confirming the death of the anti-apartheid activist.

“The Pheko family wishes to inform you of the passing of our beloved father Dr Motsoko Pheko. At the age of 93 we are grateful to God for the time spent with him; the love he so selflessly imparted; including his immense knowledge as a renowned Africanist, lawyer, author, historian, theologian, academic and politician.

“We hope you can stand in solidarity with us at this time as the family seeks peace and quiet to reflect on this momentous occasion. The family is truly grateful for the love and support we are receiving and have over the years.”

Spokesperson Zandi Radebe confirmed the statement to TimesLIVE.

Pheko was a member of the PAC for nearly 40 years until he was expelled in 2009 in his absence over allegations he had failed to account for the party's funds.

He also served as a PAC MP for 10 years, working in various portfolio committees including the safety and security and foreign affairs committee, according to eNCA. 

TimesLIVE

