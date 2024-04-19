×

Free State teacher accused of raping grade 12 pupil granted R3k bail

19 April 2024 - 13:00
It is alleged on the day of the incident, the teacher at Hentie Cilliers High School met the 17-year-old matric pupil in town and invited him to his house. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A Free State school teacher accused of raping a matric pupil has been granted R3,000 bail after his unopposed application.

The teacher, 28, is accused of raping the pupil from Hentie Cilliers High School, where he works. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on the day of the incident, the teacher allegedly met the 17-year-old in town at a butchery and invited him to his house.

“When they arrived at his home, the teacher allegedly raped the pupil. The incident was reported to the authorities after the pupil refused to attend school while his parents sought help,” Senokoatsane said. 

The teacher was arrested and charged with rape.

The Virginia magistrate’s court granted unopposed bail with conditions.

The case has been postponed to May 21 while investigations continue.

