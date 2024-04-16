Man shot dead by cop was 'very humble'

"It is reported that the warrant officer and a sergeant were conducting liquor compliance inspections when the warrant officer was attacked. Following the shooting, the community members gathered and started to attack the police, burning a marked police vehicle," Muridili said. "... The warrant officer was taken to hospital where he was treated and discharged."
She said a case of murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property had been registered.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate's spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed the police watchdog was investigating the incident and that no arrests had been made yet.
On Monday, community members barricaded the road leading to Maluleke's home with burning tyres, while police officers kept a close watch.
Maluleke's daughter Nhlamulo told Sowetan that her father had been back home from Limpopo for less than an hour before police arrived at their home.
She said the officers searched the house and asked him why he was selling alcohol. Officers loaded two cases of alcohol into their vehicle and told Maluleke to accompany them to the police station.
Maluleke declined but Nhlamulo
The family of a 50-year-old man who was shot dead by a police officer at his home in Protea South, Soweto, has spoken out about how he took his last breath in front of their two-year-old son.
The family said before Simon Maluleke was gunned down, an officer pepper-sprayed him.
The incident angered the community members who torched a marked police van in front of Simon Maluleke's gate around 3pm on Sunday.
According to police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, Maluleke was shot dead after he allegedly stabbed one of the police officers while they were conducting a liquor compliance inspection at the weekend.
On Monday, community members barricaded the road leading to Maluleke's home with burning tyres, while police officers kept a close watch.
Maluleke's daughter Nhlamulo told Sowetan that her father had been back home from Limpopo for less than an hour before police arrived at their home.
She said the officers searched the house and asked him why he was selling alcohol. Officers loaded two cases of alcohol into their vehicle and told Maluleke to accompany them to the police station.
Maluleke declined but Nhlamulo
volunteered to go to the station with the officers. But while she was still dressing up, an altercation ensued between the cops and her father, which led to the shooting incident.
Sowetan spoke to several community members who said they were angry because the cops killed a "humble man".
"He didn't bother anyone, he was a good man and they killed him."
