South Africa

Two boys drown in Hennops River during school excursion

By TimesLIVE - 15 April 2024 - 21:05
Police divers recovered the bodies of two boys who drowned in Hennops River near Centurion on Monday afternoon.
Image: City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department.

Two pupils from Daveyton Skills School drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion during a school excursion on Monday afternoon. 

The Tshwane emergency services department received a call at about 3.14pm to report the drowning incident. 

“Emergency services arrived on the scene to find that two boys aged between 13 and 16 years of age had drowned. It is alleged that the boys were engaged in a water activity as part of a school excursion,” the department said in a statement.

