×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Victim of Randburg court shooting was witness against cops in assault trial

The police officers, while not linked to the shootings, are being asked to hand in their cellphones and weapons for testing and agree to gun residue tests

08 November 2023 - 15:31
Forensic officers combed the scene for evidence outside the Randburg magistrate's court after two people were shot dead on Wednesday.
Forensic officers combed the scene for evidence outside the Randburg magistrate's court after two people were shot dead on Wednesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A woman shot dead outside the Randburg magistrate's court with her spouse was a witness in a trial against four police officers charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She and her husband were killed on Wednesday while en route to court by a gunman who leapt out of a black Mercedes-Benz. A manhunt is under way for the shooter and his accomplice/s. The couple have not yet been named.

The victim was scheduled to be cross-examined this week after giving evidence in chief last week.

When the case was called on Wednesday, the state called the investigating officer in the shooting Lt-Col Andile Mankayi from the Gauteng provincial police team to the witness box in support of an urgent application.

The application was for the four officers, from the Midrand police station, to hand in their cellphones and weapons.

They were also asked to agree to gunpowder residue tests on their bodies and guns.

The matter was adjourned for defence lawyers to consult them.

Mankayi said no suspects have been identified yet and establishing a timeline is vital for the investigation.

TimesLIVE

Security guard ‘shot dead by neighbour after killing his colleague’

Police in Dennilton, Limpopo are investigating two cases of murder after a 29-year-old security guard was reported to have shot and killed his ...
News
2 days ago

Wife and lover planned a hit against husband, aunt tells court

Three months before the brutal murder of a Durban man Mark Buttle, a plan had been hatched by his estranged wife Analidia Bella Dosantos and her ...
News
1 day ago

eThekwini water and sanitation official killed at his home

A senior eThekwini municipality water and sanitation official was killed at his Mandeni home near KwaDukuza on Friday.
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...