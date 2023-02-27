×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two drown at abandoned KZN mine quarry

By Sakhiseni Nxumalo - 27 February 2023 - 11:08
The Nseleni quarry dam, which is used as a drinking hole for animals, has been claimed as a swimming pool by some locals but authorities say it is dangerous.
The Nseleni quarry dam, which is used as a drinking hole for animals, has been claimed as a swimming pool by some locals but authorities say it is dangerous.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

Residents of uMhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal have again been warned to stay away from an abandoned mine quarry dam after two more people drowned.

A male in his early 30s who experienced difficulties while swimming on Saturday night was assisted by community members who rushed him to Nseleni Clinic.

The man died at the clinic.

A 47-year-old man also drowned on Saturday night.

According to the uMhlathuze municipality, a search and rescue team retrieved his body on Sunday morning.

uMhlathuze mayor Xolani Ngwezi warned community members against swimming at Nseleni quarry dam because it is not designated for swimming. 

He advised residents to use the Nseleni swimming pool, Aquadene and Brackenham swimming pools and Alkantstrand beach in Meerensee, which are official areas designated for swimming.

Last month local Ndonda Manqele, 42,  drowned at the dam.

Man drowns at Umhlanga Beach

The search continues for the body of a 29-year-old man who drowned while swimming at a beach in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
6 days ago

Pupil, man drown in Limpopo floods

Two people drowned in rivers in Limpopo during the floods that have plagued the province in the past week.
News
1 week ago

Hundreds of residents continue to flock to the quarry amid soaring temperatures despite efforts by the municipality to prevent access as it awaits results of water samples taken from the dam formerly run by uKumba Brick and Quarry. 

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Empangeni are investigating an incident at Nseleni. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses