×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two women drown during religious ceremony in swollen river

By TimesLIVE - 11 January 2024 - 08:33
Two congregrants were swept away in a swollen river in Bramley. Two more were rescued.
Two congregrants were swept away in a swollen river in Bramley. Two more were rescued.
Image: City of Joburg EMS

Two female congregants drowned after being washed away during a religious ceremony in a swollen river in Bramley, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

City of Joburg spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi‬⁩ said they were participating in a “baptism/cleansing ritual”.

Two other congregants were rescued.

He urged residents to steer clear of streams, as the steady rains being experienced in the city mean water levels are higher than usual.

It's raining in most parts of the city. Residents residing in low-lying areas and along streams are urged to avoid crossing streams when conducting daily activities and to monitor young children to stay away from streams to prevent drowning incidents.

“Faith-based organisations who normally conduct cleansing/baptism rituals in rivers are urged to stay away to prevent incidents where people might be washed away.

“Most roads are also wet and slippery. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving and to extend a safe following distance, keep headlights on and avoid crossing flooded roads or bridges.”

TimesLIVE

‘Every time there’s floods, city officials are here’

Residents of an Alexandra settlement prone to flooding say their pleas to the government to be relocated elsewhere have fallen on deaf ears despite ...
News
4 hours ago

Number of missing people in KZN floods rises to 11

The number of people missing after the Ladysmith flash floods has risen to 11 after another man was reported missing while trying to save another ...
News
1 week ago

2023 was world's hottest year on record, EU scientists confirm

Last year was the planet's hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world's warmest in the last 100,000 years, the European Union's ...
News
23 hours ago

Two KZN farmworkers killed by lightning

Two farmworkers died after being struck by lightning in Bergville, northern KwaZulu-Natal, where heavy rain and thunderstorms are continuing.
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africa presents its case against Israel at the ICJ
Dr Peter Magubane Funeral Service