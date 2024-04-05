×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stepfather cop jailed for 30 years for rape, mother sentenced to five years for failure to report rape

By TimesLIVE - 06 April 2024 - 09:15
A girl's aunt assisted her in opening a rape case against her policeman stepfather. Stock photo.
A girl's aunt assisted her in opening a rape case against her policeman stepfather. Stock photo.  
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 53-year-old police sergeant stationed in East London was on Friday sentenced to an effective 30 years’ imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter between 2018 and 2021. 

The high court in East London also sentenced the sergeant’s wife, a 36-year-old constable and the child's biological mother, to five years’ imprisonment or R5,000 fine for her failure to report these cases after her child reported the rapes to her.

The rapes began when she was 13. 

The man was sentenced to 25 years for rape and a five-year jail term for two counts of sexual assault. The sentences were not ordered to run concurrently. 

The man was arrested after a case was reported to the Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid). 

“Ipid applauded the complainant's aunt who assisted her in opening a case and helping her through the court process, as well as the investigating officer and the prosecutor in ensuring justice for the complainant,” Ipid said in a statement. 

TimesLIVE

‘Mother held me down while stepdad raped me’: Daughter contacts police

A prison warder and his wife have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of her 14-year-old daughter.
News
6 months ago

KZN man in court for allegedly raping fiancée’s 8-year-old daughter

Angry community members from Impendle in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands have expressed their outrage about the rise in rape cases in the area.
News
6 months ago

Couple charged with 'rape' of daughter, arrested for concealing a child's death

A Mpumalanga couple, arrested for the rape of the woman's teenage daughter, face a new charge for allegedly concealing the death of a child ...
News
9 months ago

Man gets life for raping stepdaughter of 12 in front of toddler aged three

A man is to serve a life sentence for raping his stepdaughter, 12, in front of her three-year-old sister in North West.
News
1 year ago

Man who raped daughter sentenced to 18 years in prison

A 35-year-old man who raped his 10-year-old daughter in Makgaung village in Limpopo was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Naphuno magistrate's ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack