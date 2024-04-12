×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man kidnapped outside his place of employment in Eastern Cape

By TIMESLIVE - 12 April 2024 - 08:35
Lu Xiao was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday.
Lu Xiao was allegedly kidnapped on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

A 43-year-old Chinese national was kidnapped outside his place of employment in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Uitenhage detectives are seeking the community's assistance to trace the man.

Lu Xiao drove out of his workplace at the Uitenhage Mall at about 5.40pm on Wednesday and stopped his white VW crafter minibus to close the gate behind him.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said two unknown men accosted him and forced him into a white Isuzu double cab bakkie and drove off.

His vehicle was driven away by another suspect.

Naidu said the motive for the kidnapping is unclear.

“ Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Mr Xiao to contact Uitenhage police Det-Sgt Ricardo January on 072 217 5772, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”

TimesLIVE

Two KZN suspects arrested after allegedly kidnapping six people and demanding ransom

Two KwaZulu-Natal suspects aged 33 and 41 have been arrested by the Hawks after they allegedly kidnapped six people and demanded a ransom.
News
4 days ago

Cousins kidnapped in North West found unharmed as six arrested

Two cousins kidnapped while on their way to school have been found unharmed, North West police confirmed on Tuesday.
News
2 weeks ago

Two more suspects, including a police officer, arrested for kidnapping cousins in North West

A multidisciplinary team tasked to investigate the Mohammed cousins' kidnapping has arrested two more suspects, including a police sergeant attached ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack