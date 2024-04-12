A 43-year-old Chinese national was kidnapped outside his place of employment in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
Uitenhage detectives are seeking the community's assistance to trace the man.
Lu Xiao drove out of his workplace at the Uitenhage Mall at about 5.40pm on Wednesday and stopped his white VW crafter minibus to close the gate behind him.
Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said two unknown men accosted him and forced him into a white Isuzu double cab bakkie and drove off.
His vehicle was driven away by another suspect.
Naidu said the motive for the kidnapping is unclear.
“ Police are investigating a case of kidnapping and are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing Mr Xiao to contact Uitenhage police Det-Sgt Ricardo January on 072 217 5772, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”
Man kidnapped outside his place of employment in Eastern Cape
