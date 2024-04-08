×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Woman gang-raped in bushes, 6-year-old raped at school: police search for suspects

08 April 2024 - 09:10
The incidents happened in the Lulekani and Hoedspruit policing areas. Stock photo.
The incidents happened in the Lulekani and Hoedspruit policing areas. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek

Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly raped a woman and a six-year-old girl at separate locations on Friday. 

The incidents happened in Lulekani and Hoedspruit policing areas.

According to police, in Hoedspruit an unknown suspect allegedly raped a six-year-old girl while she was at school on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the girl's mother became aware of the ordeal when she took off her school uniform and underwear and saw bloodstains.

“ The minor told her a pupil at school raped her. She immediately took the child to a local clinic. The victim was transferred to hospital for medical treatment. A rape case was registered for investigation,” Malesela said.

In a separate incident, at about 10.45pm on Friday  a woman was with a male friend she met in a local tavern at Biko location under the Lulekani policing area.

The 29-year-old allegedly requested him to accompany her to the bathroom outside.

“It appears they went to nearby bushes, and while there two unknown men armed with a firearm threatened them. They pushed them deep into the bushes where there were another two armed males.

“Two suspects left with her while the other two went with the male victim in another direction. After some time she heard gunshots and the two suspects returned,” Malesela said.

The woman was gang-raped by all four suspects and left at the scene.

“She managed to get to the main road and asked for help from motorists. She was taken to the local police station where she opened a case of rape.”

TimesLIVE

Minors aged 7 and 9 ‘raped, kept hostage overnight’ in Emalahleni

The alleged rapes of two minors, aged seven and nine, has sent shockwaves in the Emalahleni (formerly Witbank) community.
News
3 days ago

KZN man sentenced to life for raping 73-year-old woman

A 30-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man, Sibusiso Gift Zwane, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Madadeni regional court for the 2017 rape of a ...
News
1 day ago

Stepfather cop jailed for 30 years for rape, mother sentenced to five years for failure to report rape

A 53-year-old police sergeant stationed in East London was on Friday sentenced to an effective 30 years’ imprisonment for raping his stepdaughter ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack