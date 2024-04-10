×

South Africa

Six suspects linked to Chiefs star Luke Fleurs' murder to appear in court

10 April 2024 - 10:00
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs was shot dead in a hijacking in Honeydew, Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A group of men arrested in connection with the murder of Kaizer Chiefs soccer player Luke Fleurs will appear in court on Friday. Police said the six suspects were arrested by the task team in Slovoville, Soweto, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fleurs was gunned down in a hijacking ordeal in Honeydew, Johannesburg, last Wednesday. Spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said:

 “The team that was appointed by the Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni to trace and arrest the suspects who allegedly hijacked and killed the Kaizer Chiefs soccer player has made a breakthrough by arresting six suspects and recovering the victim's car,” he said.  

“The vehicle [belonging to Fleurs] that was already stripped was recovered on Monday.”  Masondo said police believe that the suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijackings in Gauteng. “...the search for more suspects is continuing.

[The team] has been working around the clock to ensure that the suspects are arrested and brought to book.”  Masondo said they would appear in the Roodepoort magistrate's court.  sibiyan@sowetan.co.za

