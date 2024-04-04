×

South Africa

Police launch manhunt for suspects linked to murder of Chiefs player Luke Fleurs

Fleurs was confronted by two armed men while waiting to be served by a petrol attendant in Honeydew

04 April 2024 - 12:36
Chiefs centreback Luke Fleurs was shot dead on Wednesday night in Honeydew. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to the murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs on Wednesday.

Fleurs, 24, was hijacked and shot dead at a petrol station in Honeydew.

“It is reported that the victim, who was driving a red VW Golf 8 GTI, drove into the petrol station in 14th Avenue at the corner of Hendrik Potgieter,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

“While waiting to be served by the petrol attendant, he was confronted by two armed men driving a white BMW 1 Series. The suspects pointed a firearm at him and took him out of his vehicle, then shot him once on the upper body. One suspect drove off with the victim's car, followed by his accomplice.

“The victim was taken to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead on arrival.”

Masondo confirmed a murder and car hijacking case had been opened for investigation and no arrests had been made.

Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the centreback's death and led tributes.

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa also expressed his sadness at Fleurs' death.

I am saddened that another life has been cut short due to violent crime. My thoughts are with the Fleurs and Amakhosi family and the South African football fraternity,” he said in a post on X.

Fleurs joined Chiefs as a free agent in October having been released by previous club SuperSport United in September. Fleurs played 70 times for SuperSport, who he joined from first division Ubuntu FC in 2018.

The centreback was yet to earn game time at Chiefs.

TimesLIVE

