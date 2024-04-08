Relegation battlers Everton docked more points for breach of financial rules

Everton were docked two more points by the Premier League on Monday — their second points deduction this season — after the club's appeal against a charge for a breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) was unsuccessful, the league said on Monday.

The deduction leaves Everton in 16th place on 27 points, two above the relegation zone.

“The independent commission heard evidence and arguments from the club on a range of potential mitigating factors for its admitted breach of £16.6m [R390m], including the affect of its two successive PSR charges,” the league said.

“The commission determined the appropriate sanction to be a two-point deduction, taking effect immediately.”

Everton said it planned to appeal again.

“The club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the commission’s decision,” it said.