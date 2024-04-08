Mokwena is also content as he sees a sign of improvement from his team compared to last season.
"For me, this is already an improvement from last season, one trophy already... massive gap in the league. We are in the semifinals like we were last season. We were in the final of the MTN8, which we didn't make last season," he said.
"I'm very proud of what I see as an improvement and if it is a marginal improvement, it's enough for me.
"Big credit to the players. It was difficult on Friday and I expected it to be that way because this is the Champions League and anyone who expected it to be a walkover doesn't understand how difficult this competition is."
Fixtures
Tuesday: Spurs v Sundowns, Athlone (7.30pm)
Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Friday; University of PTA v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe (7pm)
Saturday: Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (3pm); AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (6pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm)
Downs now focus on Spurs after CAF scare
Rulani braced for face-off with his 'idol' Middendorp
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
On the fourth day after their tough encounter in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals on Friday, Mamelodi Sundowns now travel to struggling Cape Town Spurs in the DStv Premiership on Tuesday.
The clash between the log leaders and bottom-of-the-table side at Athlone Stadium kicks off at 7.30pm.
On Friday, Sundowns were went through a hell ride before finally overcoming Young Africans 3-2 on penalties. In the match at Loftus Versfeld, Downs survived a VAR controversy after Yanga midffielder Aziz Ki produced a moment of brilliance to beat hosts keeper Ronwen Williams. The shot in the 60th minute looked to have bounced behind the goal-line before returning back to the field. Yanga have since lodged a formal complaint over possible match fixing with CAF.
Dion strike ends Usuthu’s winless streak in windy Cape
The PSL champions will now travel to Esperance of Tunisia for Champions League's semfinals first leg clash on April 19. But before then, desperate Spurs on standing on rampant Pretorians' march to the seventh league title in a row.
Spurs, who started the season as a newly promoted side, have been bottom of the log from the first week. A win for the Urban Warriors will see them improving their situation a little bit, as it would reduce the deficit from the 15th placed Richards Bay (with 17 points from 23 matches) to just two points. Spurs also have a game in hand to Bay.
However, a win for Sundowns would see them extend their lead to 52 points and opening 13-point advantage over second-placed Stellenbosch, with two games in hand.
Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, who was over the moon following their victory over Yanga on Friday, said he is looking forward to coming face-to-face with Spurs coach Ernst Middendorp.
"We got a tough one on Tuesday against one of my favorite coaches, Ernst. I'm looking forward to seeing him," Mokwena said.
"Maybe he will bring a smile to my face on Tuesday. He is someone I adore big time and that's very true; don't spin it [you] guys [in the media]."
We've not arrived yet - Riveiro after big win
Mokwena is also content as he sees a sign of improvement from his team compared to last season.
"For me, this is already an improvement from last season, one trophy already... massive gap in the league. We are in the semifinals like we were last season. We were in the final of the MTN8, which we didn't make last season," he said.
"I'm very proud of what I see as an improvement and if it is a marginal improvement, it's enough for me.
"Big credit to the players. It was difficult on Friday and I expected it to be that way because this is the Champions League and anyone who expected it to be a walkover doesn't understand how difficult this competition is."
Fixtures
Tuesday: Spurs v Sundowns, Athlone (7.30pm)
Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Friday; University of PTA v Sundowns, Lucas Moripe (7pm)
Saturday: Stellenbosch v SuperSport, Danie Craven (3pm); AmaZulu v Pirates, Moses Mabhida (6pm)
Sunday: Galaxy v Chippa, Mbombela (3pm)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos