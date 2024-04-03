Mapisa-Nqakula resigns as National Assembly speaker, MP

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, who recently took a special leave to deal with allegations of corruption, has resigned.

On Wednesday, Mapisa-Nqakula resigned as the speaker and Member of Parliament.

She is accused of corruption and money laundering in 2016 when she was still minister of defence. Mapisa-Nqakula is facing 12 counts of corruption for allegedly soliciting and receiving bribes from a service provider while she was the minister.

The bribes, allegedly worth about R4.5m, include a wig which was seized when investigators raided her Joburg home last month. They also took away several documents.

In her resignation letter, Mapisa-Nqakula stated that she wanted to dedicate her time to the investigation against her. “I have made this conscious decision in order to dedicate my time and focus to deal with the recently announced investigation against me by our country's law enforcement agencies.”