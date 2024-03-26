×

South Africa

Acting speaker Lechesa Tsenoli provisionally grants request to debate Mapisa-Nqakula's fitness for office

26 March 2024 - 12:49
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
The DA has called for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's removal after a search and seizure raid at her home in Bruma, Johannesburg, last week. File photo.
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli provisionally granted the DA's request for parliament to debate a no-confidence motion in his boss Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Tsenoli is acting speaker after Mapisa-Nqakula took special leave last week.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube called for Mapisa-Nqakula's removal after a search and seizure raid at her home in Bruma, Johannesburg, last week.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of soliciting bribes during her tenure as defence minister.

She approached the high court last week to interdict the National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate from arresting her. The court reserved judgment on Monday.

“Please be advised that I have accepted your motion as being substantively in order except for minor technical adjustments which the National Assembly table administration will indicate to you for your consideration,” reads Tsenoli's response to Gwarube.

“Once you have accepted the changes the draft resolution will be placed on the order paper under 'further business' as a notice of motion,” he said.

Tsenoli also indicated he will consult ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina as required by the rules to accord the motion due priority.

Gwarube said the rules are clear; the motion to remove the speaker or deputy speaker should be considered urgently.

“Considering this parliament remains competent until May, there is no reason a special sitting should not be called next week to consider this important motion.”

Gwarube said she has written to all parties represented in parliament, including the ANC, to request their support for the motion to remove Mapisa-Nqakula from office.

She said the speaker's refusal to resign amid a corruption scandal left them with no choice but to bring forward the motion.

“As MPs who uphold the values of accountability, this should not be a difficult decision to make.

“Mapisa-Nqakula is no longer suited to hold this important position of leading the National Assembly. We are the institution that ought to hold the executive to account; we cannot be found wanting when the speaker is the one facing corruption allegations,” said Gwarube.

Mapisa-Nqakula reportedly faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering.

“The allegations, the raid that took place in her home and the possible imminent arrest that she’s evading all point to someone no longer suited for this role.

“Parliament and the parties represented there should do the right thing; support this motion and show South Africans that this parliament will not be a refuge for some of the worst among us,” said Gwarube.

TimesLIVE

