A wig allegedly received as a bribe by speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is among items seized from her home during a raid by law enforcement on Thursday.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority's answering affidavit to Mapisa-Nqakula's application to interdict her arrest, she allegedly received the wig as gratification from a witness.
“We applied for a search warrant against the applicant to search for certain items. We wanted to search and seize two handbags, a wig and documents relating to the renovations on her house...” said deputy director of public prosecutions Bheki Manyathi in his affidavit in the Pretoria high court. He said there is evidence that Mapisa-Nqakula requested bribes.
“The wig was recovered during the lawful search at her residence. The total amount in cash given to the applicant was R2,550,000,” said Manyathi.
“...Besides the whistleblower’s affidavit, there is ample independent evidence that corroborates the witness who allegedly gave the gratifications to the applicant,” said Manyathi.
NPA says it seized wig Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly received as gratification from a witness
Image: Brenton Geach
