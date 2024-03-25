×

South Africa

NPA says it seized wig Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly received as gratification from a witness

25 March 2024 - 13:00
Koena Mashale Journalist
Speaker Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula during the National Assembly.
Image: Brenton Geach

A wig allegedly received as a bribe by speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is among items seized from her home during a raid by law enforcement on Thursday. 

According to the National Prosecuting Authority's answering affidavit to Mapisa-Nqakula's application to interdict her arrest, she allegedly received the wig as gratification from a witness. 

“We applied for a search warrant against the applicant to search for certain items. We wanted to search and seize two handbags, a wig and documents relating to the renovations on her house...” said deputy director of public prosecutions Bheki Manyathi in his affidavit in the Pretoria high court. He said there is evidence that Mapisa-Nqakula requested bribes.

“The wig was recovered during the lawful search at her residence. The total amount in cash given to the applicant was R2,550,000,” said Manyathi. 

“...Besides the whistleblower’s affidavit, there is ample independent evidence that corroborates the witness who allegedly gave the gratifications to the applicant,” said Manyathi.

mashalek@sowetan.co.za

Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide'

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula maintains she is innocent of any allegations of wrongdoing and has nothing to hide
News
5 days ago

Embattled Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave

Embattled National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken special leave with immediate effect.
News
3 days ago

Nosiviwe raid ‘not a good look for her image and the ANC’

Just two months before her term ends as National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have to fight to defend her image and political ...
News
5 days ago

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli appointed as acting speaker

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli has been appointed as acting speaker during speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's special leave.
News
8 hours ago

