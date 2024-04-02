Five of the seven men suspected of the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The two other suspects, brothers Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande, are waiting for the finalisation of their extradition from Eswatini after appearing in the Manzini magistrate's court.
Gcaba family spokesperson Mandla Gcaba said on Sunday Mfundo Gcaba — who was named as the person who deposited R800,000 into the bank account of accused Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, a day after AKA was murdered — is a successful businessman and the deposit was purely for business purposes.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | AKA, Tibz murder suspects appear in Durban court
Courtesy of SABC News
Five of the seven men suspected of the murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, are expected to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.
The two other suspects, brothers Siyabonga “Nxele” Ndimande and Malusi “Mjay” Ndimande, are waiting for the finalisation of their extradition from Eswatini after appearing in the Manzini magistrate's court.
Gcaba family spokesperson Mandla Gcaba said on Sunday Mfundo Gcaba — who was named as the person who deposited R800,000 into the bank account of accused Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, a day after AKA was murdered — is a successful businessman and the deposit was purely for business purposes.
TimesLIVE
R800k payment to AKA murder accused was 'purely for business purposes': Gcaba family
AKA murder 'paymaster' belongs to feared KZN taxi family
Money trail led us to the man who deposited hit payoff: AKA detective
Police marked out my grave, so I had to hand myself in: AKA murder accused
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos