Police marked out my grave, so I had to hand myself in: AKA murder accused

One of the men arrested in connection with the death of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes claimed police arrived at his home and showed his mother where his grave would be if he didn't hand himself over to the police.

Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, said this during his bail application at the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

He is one of five suspects who appeared in court in connection with the deaths of AKA and his friend, chef and author Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in Durban in February last year.

The other accused are Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, and Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36.

They face 10 charges, including two counts of murder, five of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of unlawful ammunition.

In his affidavit, Ndimande said he was a taxi owner and also a shareholder in a poultry farm in Camperdown. He said he earned R70,000 a month from his poultry business and R20,000 monthly from operating a taxi. Ndimande used the funds to support his three unemployed mothers (his biological mother and his father's two other wives), siblings, two children and his fiancée.