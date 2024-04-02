The Pretoria high court is on Tuesday expected to make a ruling on suspended National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent application to interdict law enforcement authorities from arresting her.
She also seeks an order compelling the state to disclose the evidence against her.
Judge Sulet Potterill heard arguments from Mapisa-Nqakula’s counsel, Reg Willis SC and Graham Kerr-Phillips, and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate’s counsel, Makhosi Gwala SC, last Monday.
WATCH | Judgment on Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's urgent court bid to block her arrest
