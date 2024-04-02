×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Judgment on Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent court bid to block her arrest

By TimesLIVE - 02 April 2024 - 10:14

The Pretoria high court is on Tuesday expected to make a ruling on suspended National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s urgent application to interdict law enforcement authorities from arresting her. 

She also seeks an order compelling the state to disclose the evidence against her. 

Judge Sulet Potterill heard arguments from Mapisa-Nqakula’s counsel, Reg Willis SC and Graham Kerr-Phillips, and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate’s counsel, Makhosi Gwala SC, last Monday.

TimesLIVE

Speaker's application an effort to avoid court - NPA

As speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula sat among her global peers at a United Nations conference in New York on March 12, top of her mind would have been ...
News
1 week ago

NPA says it seized wig Mapisa-Nqakula allegedly received as gratification from a witness

A wig allegedly received as a bribe by speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is among items seized from her home during a raid by law enforcement on ...
News
1 week ago

SOWETAN | Allow law to take its course

As investigations over allegations of bribery against her gained traction last week, National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula launched a ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Mapisa-Nqakula determined to avoid arrest

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula filed urgent court papers to interdict her arrest.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack