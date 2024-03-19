Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide'

National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula maintains she is innocent of any allegations of wrongdoing and has nothing to hide.

The speaker made this comment after the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) conducted a search and seizure procedure at her house in Bruma, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

This operation is linked to the widely publicised investigation into alleged corruption reportedly involving Mapisa-Nqakula's tenure as minister of defence and military veterans.

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate confirmed its members conducted the operation but said it would say nothing further on the matter.

The raid comes a week after the Sunday Times reported an investigation by the ID into Mapisa-Nqakula had been completed.