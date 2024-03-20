Nosiviwe raid ‘not a good look for her image and the ANC’

Siphamandla Zondi, a professor of politics and international relations at the University of Johannesburg, said the raid should be worrying for the speaker as it would mean she is ending her term on a "difficult" note.
"She has an investigation taking place and now has to defend herself and fight for her survival. From an image point of view, this does a blow to whatever ambitions she might have going forward because it then puts a question mark over her head.
"It is also problematic for the ANC because at a time when it is fighting corruption and wrongdoing, then a prominent member of the leadership is now embroiled in investigations," he said.
The ID confirmed that a search and seizure operation was carried out at Mapisa-Nqakula's house by its members and will not be making further comments on it, said, spokesperson Mthunzi Mhanga.
The investigation into the allegations began six months ago. It is alleged Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.
She claims she and Mapisa-Nqakula used code words when communicating and that she had to deliver the cash in gift bags on at least 10 different occasions – once being at OR Tambo International Airport just before Mapisa-Nqakula left on an overseas trip.
DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube laid a complaint with parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests, calling for an investigation into the allegations.
"We would have to wait and see if the Hawks would say anything about these investigations," said Zondi. "The investigations should be a cause for concern. It is a serious concern for her because it involves a huge amount of money and it does cast aspersions on the former minister of defence. If she was retiring, these issues would hang over her retirement and perhaps stay above her head for quite a while."
Another political analyst, Prof Sethulego Matebesi from the University of Free State, said it seems Mapisa-Nqakula was now on her own to fight the allegations without the ANC.
Nosiviwe raid ‘not a good look for her image and the ANC’
Speaker ends term with bribe claims over her head
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/ Gallo Images
Just two months before her term ends as National Assembly speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula will have to fight to defend her image and political career as the Hawks raided her house on Tuesday to conclude their investigation on bribery and corruption allegations.
About six officials from the Hawks and the Investigating Directorate (ID) travelling in three unmarked cars descended on her home in Bruma, Johannesburg. The raid was part of the investigation into allegations that while she was defence minister she was paid millions in cash bribes by an SA National Defence Force contractor.
Sunday Times broke the story two weeks ago and Mapisa-Nqakula denied the allegation and her matter was referred to parliament's ethics committee.
IN PICS | Cops at Mapisa-Nqakula’s home as ID concludes probe into speaker
Siphamandla Zondi, a professor of politics and international relations at the University of Johannesburg, said the raid should be worrying for the speaker as it would mean she is ending her term on a "difficult" note.
"She has an investigation taking place and now has to defend herself and fight for her survival. From an image point of view, this does a blow to whatever ambitions she might have going forward because it then puts a question mark over her head.
"It is also problematic for the ANC because at a time when it is fighting corruption and wrongdoing, then a prominent member of the leadership is now embroiled in investigations," he said.
The ID confirmed that a search and seizure operation was carried out at Mapisa-Nqakula's house by its members and will not be making further comments on it, said, spokesperson Mthunzi Mhanga.
The investigation into the allegations began six months ago. It is alleged Mapisa-Nqakula solicited and was paid up to R2.3m in cash, delivered in gift bags by defence industry businesswoman Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, the wife of a general in the military health service.
She claims she and Mapisa-Nqakula used code words when communicating and that she had to deliver the cash in gift bags on at least 10 different occasions – once being at OR Tambo International Airport just before Mapisa-Nqakula left on an overseas trip.
DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube laid a complaint with parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests, calling for an investigation into the allegations.
"We would have to wait and see if the Hawks would say anything about these investigations," said Zondi. "The investigations should be a cause for concern. It is a serious concern for her because it involves a huge amount of money and it does cast aspersions on the former minister of defence. If she was retiring, these issues would hang over her retirement and perhaps stay above her head for quite a while."
Another political analyst, Prof Sethulego Matebesi from the University of Free State, said it seems Mapisa-Nqakula was now on her own to fight the allegations without the ANC.
Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes raid at her home, says she has 'nothing to hide'
"So there are a lot of questions to say the ANC is hanging one of their own out to dry and it seems she is no longer useful to the organisation. One gets a sense that there are some members in political parties that are being protected. It is almost like she is being rendered into what I would call a political mortuary and we all know what happens there.
"You are on your own and the party that has been fighting for you is no longer there. On the other hand, one should also commend our security forces when they act in this particular manner but they should be consistent and we haven't seen consistency," said Matebesi.
Political analyst Asisipho Solani said the outcome of the investigation will give a clear indication of how Mapisa-Nqakula’s legacy has been affected.
"It is not a good picture to see of a stalwart, it is not something you would want to see towards the end of your political career but then again it is premature to make any judgments. Let us allow the law to take its course and from there we would be able to see what these allegations have done to her...It's not a good look for her image and the ANC, especially now as we head to the elections."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos