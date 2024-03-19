×

South Africa

Julies had two gunshots – new evidence by Cst Whiteboy

19 March 2024 - 09:35
Thulani Mbele Running Matters
Former police officer Caylene Whiteboy giving her testimony during the trial looking into the murder of 16 year old Nathaniel Julies in Eldorado Park in August 2020. Whiteboy is charged with murder, defeating the ends of charge and discharging an legal firearm.
Image: Thulani Mbele

One of the police officers accused of killing teenager Nathaniel Julies in 2020 has presented new evidence to the court, saying the deceased had two gunshot wounds.

Cst Caylene Whiteboy told the high court in Johannesburg sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court that according to her observation, there were two gunshots in Julies' body, one in the chest area and one in the neck.

"When I checked the pictures of the deceased, the very same gunshot wound that I Googled that showed me how a gunshot looks, is the very same wound that was on the left neck of the deceased," she said.

The state's case is that Julies was killed by a single gunshot to the chest fired from Whiteboy's gun.

Judge Cassim Moosa put it to her legal representative Solomon Tshivhase that this evidence has never been heard in court before.

"Can you please confirm if this is new evidence before this court," he said. Tshivhase confirmed.

Whiteboy said that the investigating officer's evidence lacked information and disputed the pathological report which indicated that there was one gunshot wound on Julies' body.

She testified that the state encouraged her to turn state witness and said she was told to ask her lawyer to help her become state witness.

"Two months after the incident, I was told I will be a state witness, the state witness topic changed in December 2020. Then I was told to tell my lawyer to make me state witness.

"I was willing to become state witness until I realised that I was being misled. I discussed this with my parents and that is when I said no."

Julies was shot dead in August 2020 in Eldorado Park near his home.

Whiteboy and her co-accused Sgt Simon Ndyalvane are charged with murder and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The duo and Voster Netshiongolo are charged with defeating the ends of justice, while Netshiongolo is also charged with perjury.

Whiteboy is expected to continue with her testimony on Tuesday.

mbelet@sowetan.co.za

