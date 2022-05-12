Mom says they won't cope as Julies murder trial starts from scratch
Judge Monama's death forces family to relive trauma
“I don’t think we will cope.”
This is how the mother of the slain Nathaniel Julies feels about her son's murder trial starting from scratch due to the death of presiding judge Ramarumo Monama (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2022-02-18-seasoned-gauteng-high-court-judge-ramarumo-monama-has-died/) in February...
