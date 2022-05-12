×

South Africa

Mom says they won't cope as Julies murder trial starts from scratch

Judge Monama's death forces family to relive trauma

12 May 2022 - 07:12

“I don’t think we will cope.”

This is how the mother of the slain Nathaniel Julies feels about her son's murder trial starting from scratch due to the death of presiding judge Ramarumo Monama (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2022-02-18-seasoned-gauteng-high-court-judge-ramarumo-monama-has-died/) in February...

