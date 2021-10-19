I taught Julies murder accused how to use a firearm, testifies police captain

An officer from the SA Police Service Academy, who testified in the trail of the slain 16-year-old Nateniel Julies, said it is imperative for an officer on duty to check the weapon they use before discharging it.

Captain Sussana Berrange on Monday gave testimony in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, against her colleagues Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Seargeant Scorpion Ndyalvane and Sergeant Forster Netshiongolo about the training she conducts at the SAPS Academy College in Pretoria.

Berrange told the court that she trained Whiteboy at the police college.

“I trained accused number 1 [Whiteboy] at the academy... We trained accused number 1 that they must always check a weapon before using it, even if the weapon was passed to them by another colleague,” said Berrange.

“Accused 1 was trained that she needs to point the firearm in a safe direction, inspect the rounds and if you are not going to use the rounds then you remove them. The only time these rules can be overlooked is when officers are under threat or in danger and they do not have enough time to check their weapon,” said Berrange.

She further testified that Whiteboy was taught how to use a firearm and that one of the only times she should use lethal force is when her life or the life of civilian is under attack.

“According to SAPS’ training programme, an officer cannot fire rubber bullets directly at a person,” she said.