A third resident said he was surprised to see one of them carrying a black bank card, yet he was not employed.
“I wondered how an unemployed individual could be in possession of a black bank card. They were always found relaxing within the compound, enjoying themselves."
The resident said the duo would also join them in imbibing alcohol.
The pair have since appeared in court where proceedings to extradite them are under way.
In Durban yesterday, five of the seven suspects arrested for AKA and Motsoane’s killings were publicly seen for the first time in court. They are Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle “Lindo” Ndimande.
The men initially walked into the packed court gallery with their faces covered with masks and hoodies. However, the magistrate ordered the men to show their faces.
Some of them bowed their heads as proceedings got under way.
AKA’s father Tony Forbes, dressed in black, stared at the men. Outside court he told the media that he believed the true mastermind behind his son’s murder is yet to be arrested. – Additional reporting by Noxolo Sibiya and Times of Swaziland
Two AKA murder suspects linked to taxi owner’s killing
Five men in court to face 10 charges
Image: SCREENSHOT OF CCTV
Two of the men accused of killing rapper AKA and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were, just three months before, caught on camera shooting a taxi owner in a Durban mall after which they went to a hotel to celebrate with their family, where accomplices were paid R1,500.
This is revealed in an affidavit filed by KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions, Elaine Harrison, to the Eswatini authorities for a request to have the pair arrested.
Yesterday, five men also linked to AKA’s murder appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court to face 10 charges, including two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlawful firearms and possession of unlawful ammunition.
According to Harrison, two brothers, Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, whose family owns taxis, met up with family members months prior, to plot William Kunene’s shooting at the Seadoone Mall near Amanzimtoti in November 2022.
Unmasked: Five men in court for AKA and Tibz killing
“The deceased was a taxi owner who was involved in taking over a taxi route at Malagasi, which belonged to the Ndimandes. Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande, also known as “Nxele”, gave instructions on how the murder would be committed. He also determined the roles to be played by each assailant in the commission of the murder,” the document read.
“Malusi Dave Ndimande also known as “Mjay” and another male were identified as shooters.”
The killing in the parking lot was captured on video that went viral on social media. It showed two men, one armed with a rifle, the other with a pistol, jump out of a white VW Polo and move towards the victim who was at the parking lot.
The shooter armed with the pistol went straight up to Kunene and fired at him at close range and then ran back to the car. The man with the rifle seemed unconvinced of the job and approached the victim who was flat on the ground and fired more shots at him.
Kunene was found in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds at the parking lot.
Later that day, according to Harrison’s affidavit, the two Ndimande brothers and other assailants met at the Blue Waters Hotel in Durban.
“At the Blue Waters Hotel they met with the elders of the Ndimande family and celebrated their success in killing the deceased. Siyabona Gezani Ndimande paid the accomplice, witnesses and the other assailants an amount of R1,500 each.”
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The two remain in eSwatini after they were nabbed on Saturday on the request of SA authorities. Neighbours in Gobholo, where the two men have been living, told Times of eSwatini that the duo led a lavish lifestyle, with one of them seen carrying a black bank card.
The Ndimande brothers, according to the publication, rented a bedsitter in Gobholo for months before moving to Zone 4, at Mahwalala.
“Every day was Christmas Day to them in the compound, where they were staying. They always had a braai in the evening and shared the food with other tenants. Bebosa, hhayi kancane,” said one resident. The resident said that the men always took a taxi to town for groceries and other things.
Another resident said their friendliness hid the suspicion that something was amiss. “What I know about them is that they were Zulu-speaking, but were not discriminatory. I cannot believe what I saw on social media regarding the things they are suspected to have done. They were so nice to us,” said the resident.
Seventh suspect arrested in AKA and Tibz killing
A third resident said he was surprised to see one of them carrying a black bank card, yet he was not employed.
“I wondered how an unemployed individual could be in possession of a black bank card. They were always found relaxing within the compound, enjoying themselves."
The resident said the duo would also join them in imbibing alcohol.
The pair have since appeared in court where proceedings to extradite them are under way.
In Durban yesterday, five of the seven suspects arrested for AKA and Motsoane’s killings were publicly seen for the first time in court. They are Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle “Lindo” Ndimande.
The men initially walked into the packed court gallery with their faces covered with masks and hoodies. However, the magistrate ordered the men to show their faces.
Some of them bowed their heads as proceedings got under way.
AKA’s father Tony Forbes, dressed in black, stared at the men. Outside court he told the media that he believed the true mastermind behind his son’s murder is yet to be arrested. – Additional reporting by Noxolo Sibiya and Times of Swaziland
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos